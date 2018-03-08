US man hit by own car in police chase

Media player
Virginia man hit by car he is fleeing in police chase
A man in Fairfax, Virginia was hit by his own vehicle when he attempted to jump out of it during a police chase. He was physically unharmed and has been charged with driving under the influence, among other offences.
08 Mar 2018
