Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: 'Gary Cohn is a globalist'
US president Donald Trump pokes fun at Gary Cohn during his economic adviser's last cabinet meeting.
-
08 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window