North Korea 'will refrain from missile tests'
The head of a South Korean delegation that has held unprecedented talks in North Korea said US President Donald Trump had agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un by May.
Speaking at the White House, Chun Eiu-yong said Mr Kim had offered to refrain from any further nuclear and missile tests.
He praised Mr Trump's uncompromising stance on the North's nuclear and missile programme.
09 Mar 2018
