US officer charged for tasing jaywalker

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
North Carolina officer charged for tasing jaywalker
A former North Carolina officer faces assault charges after an encounter with a pedestrian that has already cost him his job.
-
09 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43350248/north-carolina-officer-charged-for-tasing-jaywalkerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window