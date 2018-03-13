Trump - I like Rex a lot, but we disagreed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump on Tillerson - I like Rex a lot, but we disagreed

The US president sacks his Secretary of State and says he has 'total confidence' in Mike Pompeo, the current CIA chief who he's nominated to replace him.

  • 13 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Did Tillerson call Trump a moron?