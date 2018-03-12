Helicopter crashes in NYC river
Two die in New York helicopter crash

Two people have died after the helicopter they were in crashed into New York City's East River.

Three passengers are in a critical condition in hospital after being pulled out of the water by rescue divers, said city police.

The New York City fire department said the pilot managed to free himself.

