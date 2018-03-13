Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shoes laid outside the US Capitol in Washington represent young victims of gun violence.
Shoes were laid outside the US Capitol in Washington as a way to represent young victims of gun violence. Seventeen people were killed at a Florida school last month.
Video by Liz Scherffiuss
-
13 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43375556/shoes-laid-outside-the-us-capitol-in-washington-represent-young-victims-of-gun-violenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window