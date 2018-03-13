Shoes mark young victims of gun violence
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Shoes laid outside the US Capitol in Washington represent young victims of gun violence.

Shoes were laid outside the US Capitol in Washington as a way to represent young victims of gun violence. Seventeen people were killed at a Florida school last month.

Video by Liz Scherffiuss

  • 13 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Empty desks a memorial to students killed