Empty desks a memorial to students killed
Dwayne Wade backs 'Parkland 17' art exhibit on school shooting

Survivors and families of the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attended the 'Parkland 17' exhibit at the Miami Art Walk in Wynwood.

Miami Heat basketball start Dwayne Wade backed the exhibit which honours the 17 shooting victims.

  • 12 Mar 2018
