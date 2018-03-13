Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump inspects border wall prototypes in California
On his first visit to California, the US President examined border wall prototypes and talked about his preferences for what it should look like. He said that some undocumented immigrants "are like professional mountain climbers", suggesting they would attempt to find a way over the wall.
-
13 Mar 2018
