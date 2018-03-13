'Safety isn’t always a badge and a gun’

Video

There needs to be a look at the reason harm and violence is taking place in communities, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Khan-Cullors, has told BBC Hardtalk’s Sarah Montague.

The police are being used as a substitute for mental health providers, social workers and domestic violence workers, and that is not what they are, she explained.

Watch the full interview on BBC World News on Tuesday 13 March 2018 or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only).