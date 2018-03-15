Cop lingers outside Florida school attack

Media player
Florida school attack: Video shows cop lingering outside
Authorities release footage showing deputy Scot Peterson waiting outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as a shooter kills 17 people inside.
15 Mar 2018
