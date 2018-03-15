'Eight trapped cars and several fatalities'

Media player
Florida officials: Eight cars trapped beneath collapsed bridge
Miami fire department and police officials have said eight vehicles are trapped beneath the bridge and eight people have been taken to hospital. The number of fatalities could not be confirmed.
15 Mar 2018
