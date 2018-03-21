The last abortion clinic in Mississippi
Video

The Pink House: The last abortion clinic in Mississippi

The US state of Mississippi has introduced the toughest abortion law in the country, banning abortions after 15 weeks, although it has now been temporary blocked.

The Pink House is the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, and protests are held outside daily.

Video journalist: Patrick Clahane

  • 21 Mar 2018
