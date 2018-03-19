The drug addict who became a judge
A pioneering court in Buffalo, New York, is trying to keep drug addicts alive. It's presided by a judge who knows well the perils of abuse.

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans

  • 19 Mar 2018
