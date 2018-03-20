Media player
Russia election: Trump says he will probably meet Putin soon
US President Donald Trump has said he will meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, "in the not too distant future" to discuss "the arms race".
He said he had congratulated the Russian leader on his re-election when they spoke by phone.
20 Mar 2018
