'Zombie firms' at risk in expected fed hike
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Zombie firms' at risk with expected fed rate hike

So-called "Zombie firms" could be at risk if the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates on Wednesday, as Kim Gittleson explains from Washington.

Video by Paul Blake

  • 21 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Republican condemns spending 'hypocrisy'