Cynthia Nixon holds governor rally in Brooklyn
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cynthia Nixon holds NY governor rally in Brooklyn

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has announced she is launching a bid for New York governor.

She held her first campaign stop in Brownsville, Brooklyn, one of the city's most run-down neighbourhoods.

  • 21 Mar 2018
Go to next video: What does Jared Kushner do now?