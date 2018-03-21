'The suspect detonated a bomb'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Austin bombings: 'Suspect detonated bomb in vehicle'
The suspect linked to a series of parcel bombs in Austin, Texas, died after detonating a bomb inside a car on a highway, Austin police chief Brian Manley tells reporters.
-
21 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43483317/austin-bombings-suspect-detonated-bomb-in-vehicleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window