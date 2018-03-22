Footage shows moment of fatal Uber crash

Media player
Uber self-driving crash: Footage shows moment before impact
A newly-released video shows the moments before a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber car in Tempe, Arizona.
The autonomous vehicle fails to slow down before it hits a 49-year-old woman walking her bike across the street.
22 Mar 2018
