Footage shows moment of fatal Uber crash
Uber self-driving crash: Footage shows moment before impact

A newly-released video shows the moments before a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber car in Tempe, Arizona.

The autonomous vehicle fails to slow down before it hits a 49-year-old woman walking her bike across the street.

  • 22 Mar 2018
