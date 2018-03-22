Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why this mass shooting is different - the evidence
Mass school shootings typically reignite the US gun control debate until the topic gradually fizzles out. That paradigm changed after Parkland, Florida. Here's why.
Video by the BBC's Franz Strasser.
-
22 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43504307/why-this-mass-shooting-is-different-the-evidenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window