A day of protests against gun violence
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hundreds of thousands rally for gun control legislation

People took to the streets across the US during the weekend in support of gun control legislation.

The BBC followed groups from Parkland, Florida and Newtown, Connecticut to the biggest march in Washington DC.

Produced by Hannah Long-Higgins, Angelica Casas and Paul Blake.

  • 26 Mar 2018
Go to next video: 'Our message to the world'