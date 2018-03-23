Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump's cabinet: Who's next in the firing line?
US National Security Adviser HR McMaster is the latest victim of the President's line up changes.
Who else has been dropped from Trump's inner circle?
-
23 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window