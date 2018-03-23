US shooting survivors arrive for DC rally

Media player
Florida shooting survivors arrive for 'March for Our Lives'
Survivors from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting have arrived in Washington, DC ahead of the 'March for Our Lives' rally this weekend.
Video by Paul Blake
23 Mar 2018
