From slavery to riches - the first US black millionaires
Going from slavery to being a millionaire

A new book tells the history of the first US black millionaires - and how they spent their riches.

"We think about the struggle for equal rights but we don't think about the funding for that struggle," says author Shomari Wills.

  • 27 Mar 2018
