Going from slavery to being a millionaire
A new book tells the history of the first US black millionaires - and how they spent their riches.
"We think about the struggle for equal rights but we don't think about the funding for that struggle," says author Shomari Wills.
Video by Colm O'Molloy
27 Mar 2018
