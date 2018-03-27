How Jackie Kennedy brought Mona Lisa to US

How did Jackie Kennedy bring the Mona Lisa to the US?
The Mona Lisa could be on the move, with the Louvre considering a French national tour for the world's most famous painting. In 1963, it took a rare trip abroad when millions queued in New York and Washington to see it after the charms of First Lady Jackie Kennedy brought it to American shores.

