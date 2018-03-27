Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Jackie Kennedy brought Mona Lisa to US
The Mona Lisa could be on the move, with the Louvre considering a French national tour for the world's most famous painting. In 1963, it took a rare trip abroad when millions queued in New York and Washington to see it after the charms of First Lady Jackie Kennedy brought it to American shores.
The BBC's Jane O'Brien reports.
Edited by Bill McKenna.
-
27 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window