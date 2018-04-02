The paired legacy of King and Kennedy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The paired legacy of King and Kennedy

Assassinated months apart in 1968, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr are often paired together historically.

But a new photo exhibition examines why these two men didn't necessarily get along.

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans

  • 02 Apr 2018
Go to next video: A celebration of black female photography