Oklahoma teacher strike: 'I have 29 textbooks for 87 pupils'
Three teachers in Oklahoma open up their classrooms to show the impact of funding cuts in the US state.
They explain why they're joining thousands of other teachers to skip school and protest on 2 April.
Video by Colleen Hagerty
02 Apr 2018
