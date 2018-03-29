Ambassador on US-Africa relations

Video

The US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Donald Yamamoto, has spoken to BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur about the country’s relationship with African nations.

Mr Yamamoto explained that many African leaders had spoken to him and said that they were committed to the United States, adding that the US was committed to them too and was "shaping a new approach to Africa".

Watch the full interview on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel on Friday 30 March 2018 or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)