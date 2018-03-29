Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US Republican lawmakers discuss their 'unlikely' friendship
South Carolina Republicans Trey Gowdy and Tim Scott discuss their new book, Unified, which they say can give hope to the US at a time of division.
The two lawmakers tell of their first impressions of each other, and how they came together after a racially-motivated hate attack on a church in their home state.
-
29 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43590360/us-republican-lawmakers-discuss-their-unlikely-friendshipRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window