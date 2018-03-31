New CCTV shows Alton Sterling shooting

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alton Sterling: Footage released of the lead up to 2016 Baton Rouge police shooting
The Baton Rouge Police department has released a series of videos showing the shooting of Alton Sterling by police in 2016.
The video shows the officers holding down Mr Sterling, 37, as one fired his gun.
One officer has been dismissed from the force. The other police officer was suspended for three days.
Neither face criminal charges.
-
31 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43604319/alton-sterling-footage-released-of-the-lead-up-to-2016-baton-rouge-police-shootingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window