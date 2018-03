Video

Expelled Russian diplomats have left their embassy in Washington to fly home.

Two planes were due to pick them up from Washington DC's Dulles International Airport.

They were asked to leave by the US as part of an international response to Russia's alleged nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK on 4 March.

