Alligator pulled from swimming pool

In Sarasota County Florida, the Carver family woke up to an alligator swimming in their pool.

The sheriff's office called out a specialist animal trapper and the animal was moved to a safe location and released.

Low water levels in the surrounding lagoons could be the reason why the alligator was looking for a new body of water.

  • 01 Apr 2018
