Police shooting protester hit by police vehicle

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stephon Clarke protester hit by Sacramento sheriff vehicle
Footage shows the moment a woman was hit by a police vehicle while attending a vigil for an unarmed black man who was killed by police.
-
01 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43613595/stephon-clarke-protester-hit-by-sacramento-sheriff-vehicleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window