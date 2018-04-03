The school where teachers carry guns

Media player
Superintendent: Why teachers carry guns in Fayetteville
A school superintendent in Texas has told BBC Radio 5 live why some teachers carry guns in his school.
Jeff Harvey runs Fayetteville School, which joined the ‘Guardian Program’ in the past few months, and is one of at least 170 schools in the state taking part.
The school is just 18 miles from the nearest police station.
03 Apr 2018
