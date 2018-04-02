Muslim woman attacked at Michigan hospital
A 19-year-old Muslim woman is suing Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan after she was attacked in the emergency room by a man. Her lawyer says the attack may have been religiously motivated.

