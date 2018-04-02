Officer rescues dog from house fire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Virginia police officer rescues dog from house fire

Bodycam footage shows a police officer in Buena Vista, Virginia, saving a dog from a house fire. The officer went back inside for Zoey the dog after her owners evacuated the smoke-filled property.

  • 02 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Dog starts fire while stealing pancake