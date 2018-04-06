Media player
Would you wear a jacket made out of a lunchbox?
From umbrellas to beach balls, Colin Meredith has created a clothing line made out of items purchased from a dollar store. The 13-piece collection includes jackets, pants, and running shoes.
06 Apr 2018
