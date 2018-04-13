Police officer ingests drugs during arrest
A drug-related arrest turned into a medical emergency when a Columbus, Ohio police officer inhaled an unknown powder while collecting evidence. He was treated with the overdose reversal drug Narcan after police suspected the powder to be fentanyl.

