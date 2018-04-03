Trump plans to guard border with military

Media player
Trump: 'We're going to be guarding our border with military'
President Donald Trump says he plans to deploy troops at the US border, as he threatens to scrap a deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement unless Mexico prevents "caravans" of migrants heading for the US.
03 Apr 2018
