How the YouTube shooting unfolded

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
YouTube shooting: How the attack unfolded in San Bruno
A female suspect is dead and three people are wounded after a gun attack on the Google-owned video streaming service's HQ in San Bruno, California.
-
04 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43638024/youtube-shooting-how-the-attack-unfolded-in-san-brunoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window