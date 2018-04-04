Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Florida shooting students: 'Clear bags don't make me feel secure'
Two survivors of the Florida school shooting react to a new security rule that means having to wear transparent bags to class.
A gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland on 14 February.
-
04 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43638064/florida-shooting-students-clear-bags-don-t-make-me-feel-secureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window