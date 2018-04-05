Media player
Why are female mass shooters so rare?
Nasim Aghdam's attack at YouTube HQ was a rare occurrence: only 4% of mass shooters in the US are female.
Video by the BBC's Franz Strasser
05 Apr 2018
