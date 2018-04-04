'Time to act': Trump sending troops to border

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It's time to act': Trump sending troops to US-Mexico border
US President Donald Trump is ordering the deployment of National Guard troops to help protect the border with Mexico as early as Wednesday night, says Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
-
04 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43648973/it-s-time-to-act-trump-sending-troops-to-us-mexico-borderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window