Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Mooch, Trump and a gold-plated bathtub
Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, talks to the BBC's Beyond 100 Days programme, about the president who fired him and whether he'd go back to the White House.
-
05 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window