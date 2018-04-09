Media player
Grimmy rages at noisy cinema snacking during A Quiet Place
BBC Radio 1 presenter Nick Grimshaw looks forward to a lazy weekend watching the new silent horror movie A Quiet Place but ends up enraged after the snacking by his fellow cinema goers drives him mad...
Read more: Quiet horror movie shames snack-eaters
09 Apr 2018
