"The film's called A Quiet Place - the clue's in the title!" - Grimmy rages against inappropriate snacking at the cinema
Video

Grimmy rages at noisy cinema snacking during A Quiet Place

BBC Radio 1 presenter Nick Grimshaw looks forward to a lazy weekend watching the new silent horror movie A Quiet Place but ends up enraged after the snacking by his fellow cinema goers drives him mad...

  • 09 Apr 2018