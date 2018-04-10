What are Trump's options in Syria?
How Trump could respond to the Syria 'chemical attack'

Donald Trump has said that "nothing's off the table" when it comes to a US response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria - so what is on the table? The BBC's Barbara Plett Usher explains.

