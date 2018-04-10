Florida driver swerves to hit motorcyclist
Driver slams into motorcyclist in suspected road rage scuffle

Florida police are searching for a driver caught on camera intentionally slamming into a motorcyclist in an apparent road rage incident. Motorcyclist Darin Hendrickson says he asked the driver to pull over before he was thrown to the kerb.

