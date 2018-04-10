What Facebook protesters want from Zuckerberg
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mark Zuckerberg: What Facebook protesters want him to fix

An activist group placed "bots" of the Facebook CEO in front of the Capitol before his testimony. This is what protesters say they would ask Mark Zuckerberg.

  • 10 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Zuckerberg asked: 'Where did you stay last night?'