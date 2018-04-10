What Facebook protesters want from Zuckerberg

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mark Zuckerberg: What Facebook protesters want him to fix
An activist group placed "bots" of the Facebook CEO in front of the Capitol before his testimony. This is what protesters say they would ask Mark Zuckerberg.
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43718057/mark-zuckerberg-what-facebook-protesters-want-him-to-fixRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window