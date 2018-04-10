Zuckerberg: 'I'm responsible and I'm sorry'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zuckerberg to Congress: 'I'm responsible and I'm sorry'
The Facebook founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, answered questions from US lawmakers about the hacking scandal.
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-43718058/zuckerberg-to-congress-i-m-responsible-and-i-m-sorryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window