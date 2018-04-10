'Where did you stay last night?'
Video

Senator to Zuckerberg: 'Where did you stay last night?'

To illustrate Facebook privacy concerns, Senator Durbin asked Mark Zuckerberg what hotel he stayed in, and who he has messaged over the past week.

  • 10 Apr 2018
